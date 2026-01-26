Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
26.01.2026 17:30:00
Could Micron Technology Stock Make You a Millionaire in 2026?
When it comes to big tech, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has often been overshadowed by more popular hardware companies like Nvidia or Apple. That said, the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has given the computer memory specialist its big break. With Micron's shares up by a whopping 254% over the last 12 months, Wall Street is taking notice. Let's dig deeper to decide if the stock still has millionaire-maker potential.While the AI hardware story has usually focused on graphics processing units (GPUs), which do the brunt of model training and inference, these chips can't work without the support of other types of hardware. Micron contributes to the industry by providing the memory chips needed to store training data and provide working memory for inference, which is how large language models (LLMs) analyze and answer user queries.According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, cloud computing giants are expected to spend an eye-popping $527 billion on capital expenditures related to their data center buildouts. Investors should expect some of that money to go to memory chips. Industry observers estimate that AI companies could scoop up 70% of production in 2026, and this will allow companies like Micron to raise prices across their product portfolios. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
