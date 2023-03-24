|
Could Microsoft Finally Get to Buy Activision Blizzard?
Wall Street experienced a downdraft in the stock market early Friday, as investors reacted negatively to ongoing signs that the global banking system isn't necessarily in perfect health. Shortly after the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was down almost 200 points, and other major market benchmarks were down similar amounts on a percentage basis.However, shareholders in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) weren't disappointed with the way the day began, as the video game design specialist saw its stock move higher. That move came amid news regarding Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) ongoing attempts to acquire Activision Blizzard, and the odds of a successful combination actually taking place appeared to be on the rise along with the shares. The reaction rippled throughout the video game stock space as well, raising some interesting prospects for investors in the arena.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
