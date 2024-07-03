Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
Could Microsoft Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Shares in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have jumped 33% over the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500's already-impressive increase of 25%. The growth saw Microsoft surpass Apple as the world's most-valuable company, achieving a market capitalization above $3 trillion. The company has rallied Wall Street by becoming one of the biggest threats in artificial intelligence (AI), an industry projected to hit nearly $2 trillion in spending by 2030. Meanwhile, consistent earnings gains, significant cash reserves, and leading positions in multiple areas of tech have made Microsoft's stock one of the most reliable investments out there.So, here's why Microsoft stock could make you a millionaire with the right investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

