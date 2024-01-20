|
20.01.2024 04:09:00
Could Microsoft Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has turned many shareholders into millionaires over the past few decades. After all, the software giant's climb toward $3 trillion of market capitalization has been fantastic, punctuated recently by its overtaking Apple as the world's most valuable business. It pays well to be along for that kind of ride, even if you were relatively late to the growth party.The software giant's business looks much different today than it did 25 years ago, and tech trends will surely change many more times over the next several decades. Yet, the big question for investors going forward is whether the stock can still produce market-beating returns, given Microsoft's lofty valuation perch today. Let's look at the factors that could make this stock a positive force in the long run for your retirement portfolio.While investors can't know which tech trends will dominate the industry in several years, they can feel reasonably confident that Microsoft will continue to be a leading player as those trends emerge. It already has excellent exposure to many growth niches, including cloud enterprise services, video games, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. That diversity also boosts its value to large customers, who are increasingly looking for a comprehensive software solutions provider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
00:23
|Microsoft says Russian group infiltrated some employees’ email accounts (Financial Times)
|
19.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Aufschläge in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)