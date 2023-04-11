|
11.04.2023 16:07:00
Could Moderna Become a Warren Buffett Stock?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a growth stock that's had plenty of time in the limelight, but that doesn't mean it'd fit the exacting specifications of Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio isn't known for making speculative bets on biotech companies, and the Oracle of Omaha's penchant for reliable growth seems anathema to the industry as a whole, even when considering quality businesses like Moderna. But the situation of the coronavirus vaccine maker today isn't necessarily the same as what it'll be in the future, so let's investigate whether the Moderna of tomorrow might eventually fit Buffett's bill.There are a few reasons why Warren Buffett would probably not want to invest in Moderna today. Continue reading
