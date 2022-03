Could Moderna's Next Step Be Worth Billions?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) brought in billions of dollars from its coronavirus vaccine last year. And we can expect the same this year. In fact, it's is on track to report even higher revenue in 2022. Advance purchase agreements for its vaccine total $19 billion so far, compared to vaccine sales of $18.5 billion in 2021 -- when it booked billions in profits, too.All of that sounds great. But what worries investors is the question of what comes next. After all, the coronavirus remains a global pandemic now. But experts say it may switch to being an endemic situation as early as this year, at least in some countries. It's logical to imagine demand for COVID-19 vaccines declining somewhat in such a situation. The question is whether investors should expect lower revenues from Moderna -- or if the company's next step could be worth billions.