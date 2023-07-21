|
Could Nano-X Imaging Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
If you want an investment to get to $1 million, you'll need a lot of patience. Buying and holding for not just years but decades is a strategy many of the world's most successful investors recommend, including billionaire Warren Buffett, who says, "All there is to investing is picking good stocks at good times and staying with them as long as they remain good companies."Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) has generated strong returns this year, but is it a good company worth holding in your portfolio for the long term? And can it be the type of investment that grows to $1 million in the future?Nano-X isn't a big stock today; its market cap is less than $900 million. The advantage of buying stocks at such low valuations is that if they succeed, there can be lots of upside and room for their valuations to get much bigger. Having even just a single successful product can be enough for a business that size to grow and generate strong returns for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
