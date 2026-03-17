Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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17.03.2026 17:00:00

Could Nebius Stock Be a 10X Investment?

Investing in smaller, up-and-coming companies can sometimes result in significant returns for investors down the road. However, these types of investments typically involve much more risk. One AI stock that has gotten a lot of attention of late is Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), which provides companies with access to cloud infrastructure that can help train data models. Its valuation has already swelled to a market cap of around $33 billion, after soaring by 350% in the past 12 months. Recently, tech giant Nvidia announced it would be investing $2 billion into the company, which has given it a further boost, as it's a sign of confidence that the business could, in fact, be the real deal.With a relatively modest valuation, loads of potential in building out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and Nvidia a key backer in its operations, could Nebius stock end up being a 10x investment?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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