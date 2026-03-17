Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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17.03.2026 17:00:00
Could Nebius Stock Be a 10X Investment?
Investing in smaller, up-and-coming companies can sometimes result in significant returns for investors down the road. However, these types of investments typically involve much more risk. One AI stock that has gotten a lot of attention of late is Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), which provides companies with access to cloud infrastructure that can help train data models. Its valuation has already swelled to a market cap of around $33 billion, after soaring by 350% in the past 12 months. Recently, tech giant Nvidia announced it would be investing $2 billion into the company, which has given it a further boost, as it's a sign of confidence that the business could, in fact, be the real deal.With a relatively modest valuation, loads of potential in building out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and Nvidia a key backer in its operations, could Nebius stock end up being a 10x investment?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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14:00
|Nebius gives VC-backed growth-stage companies a fast track to enterprise adoption in collaboration with NVIDIA (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius teams with NVIDIA to build cloud for robotics and physical AI (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius signs new AI infrastructure agreement with Meta (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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11.03.26
|Nvidia strikes $2bn deal with AI cloud provider Nebius (Financial Times)
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10.03.26
|Nebius expands into Asia-Pacific region to support rapid global growth (EQS Group)
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09.03.26
|Nebius names Dan Lawrence to lead expansion in the US as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas (EQS Group)
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03.03.26
|Nebius secures approval for its first gigawatt-scale AI factory (EQS Group)