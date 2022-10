Could Netflix Stock Be on the Verge of a Massive Spike?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The upcoming launch of a lower-cost, ad-supported subscription option from streaming powerhouse Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) will certainly be an interesting development. But not even the company seems to think it will be a game-changer. The Wall Street Journal reports (citing literature offered to potential advertisers) that Netflix itself is only estimating around 40 million subscribers will be using the cheaper option by late next year. For perspective, that's less than 20% of its current customer headcount of 220 million.The company may be understating the full potential of this new product tier, however. A few research and analytics firms suggest interest in this lower-cost service could be far greater than Netflix publicly anticipates, ultimately paving the way for renewed (and much-needed) subscriber growth.Usage of ad-supported streaming services may be stronger than you realize.