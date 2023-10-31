|
31.10.2023 11:37:00
Could Netflix's New Idea Be a Game-Changer?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been a pioneer in the streaming industry. The tech giant helped put brick-and-mortar companies that offered DVD rentals like Blockbuster out of business. However, Netflix is now working on opening brick-and-mortar stores of its own. The company is planning on debuting the so-called Netflix House in 2025. Let's find out what this could mean for Netflix and its shareholders.Netflix knows that fans tend to get immersed in the shows they watch and love, and this isn't something the company was the first to discover. Theme parks exist for a reason. Over the past few years, Netflix has experimented with provisional pop-up stores around the world where visitors got to experience activities inspired by some of its successful shows.Now, the company wants to take it one step further and create permanent stores where viewers and fans will be able to engage in various themed activities, eat and drink, shop for themed souvenirs, and more. Netflix plans to open the first two of these stores in the U.S. in 2025 and expand worldwide if they prove popular.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
