Could New Paramount Partnership Be a Game Changer for Walmart?

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is adding Paramount Global's (NASDAQ: PARA) video streaming to its Walmart+ member loyalty program to better compete against Amazon Prime.Members will get access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, an ad-supported version of the streaming service, a nice added benefit that joins discounts on gas and music, and a much better option than launching a new in-house streaming service.Whether it moves the needle for either company is another matter. Consumers don't sign up for Amazon Prime because of streaming, and they won't sign up for Walmart+ just because it added video streaming.