17.05.2024 11:40:00
Could Novavax Become the Next Moderna?
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) both entered the coronavirus vaccine race around the same time, in early pandemic days, and their shares soared -- in fact, Novavax rose the most, gaining 2,700% in 2020 compared to a 400% increase for Moderna. Investors were betting on the companies' coronavirus vaccine candidates and their ability to bring in billions of dollars in revenue.Moderna fared well, dominating the vaccine market along with big pharma rival Pfizer, and bringing in as much as $18 billion in annual vaccine revenue. The stock since has declined from its peak, but still remains up more than 400% over five years -- and Moderna's solid late-stage pipeline and promise to deliver as many as 15 new products in the coming five years suggest more gains could be on the horizon.Novavax entered the coronavirus vaccine market late, missing out on the biggest revenue opportunity. This disappointed investors, and the stock plummeted more than 90% from its high. But recent news -- a big partnership with pharmaceutical giant Sanofi -- and Novavax's progress with newer vaccine candidates signal brighter days may be ahead. Could Novavax carve out share in the vaccine market and potentially become the next Moderna? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
