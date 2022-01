Could Novavax Go Parabolic?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The vaccine success story of biotech companies Moderna and BioNTech continues -- but it truly took center stage last year. That's when they rolled out their coronavirus vaccines worldwide. Investors initially expected another biotech vaccine maker to enter the market at the same time and win big. That player is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). But the company struggled to ramp up manufacturing and fell behind on regulatory submissions. As a result, Novavax's stock performance lagged behind that of its biotech rivals.Fast forward to right now. Novavax has resolved manufacturing issues and gained authorization in more than 30 countries. It aims to complete its regulatory filing in the U.S. in the coming weeks. Novavax may be on its way to generating billions of dollars in revenue. With all of this good news, could Novavax stock go parabolic?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading