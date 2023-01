Could Novavax Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. But if you only bought the stock a year ago, there may not be much left of your investment.It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least. Down 89% from its 52-week high, is now an optimal time to invest in Novavax? And can its potential returns make you a millionaire in the future?Let's assume that you are planning to invest $25,000 into shares of Novavax. To get to $1 million, the stock price would need to increase 40 times from current levels, and that's unlikely to happen over a short period. So, I'll also assume an investment (or holding) period of 25 years.Continue reading