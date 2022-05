Could Novavax Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors get in on the stock market to accumulate enough capital for their golden years, and with good reason. With enough patience and discipline, investing in stocks can help the average person acquire a hefty sum of money -- say, a million dollars -- by the time retirement hits.Naturally, choosing the right stocks to invest in is critical to accomplishing this goal, as not all securities are created equal. With that in mind, let's look at biotech company Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Can this vaccine maker help investors retire as millionaires?Novavax is perhaps best known for its coronavirus-related work. The company's vaccine against the disease, NVX-CoV2373, proved nearly 90% effective against all current COVID strains in a phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the U.K. That is on par with the results some of the leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine market delivered. Over the past few months, NVX-CoV2373 has earned regulatory approvals or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in many countries, including those in the EU.