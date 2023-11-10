|
10.11.2023 15:00:00
Could Novo Nordisk Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is the company behind Wegovy and Ozempic. Those drugs have been popular with consumers for their ability to help people lose weight and treat diabetes. And they have helped propel Novo Nordisk's valuation to $450 billion, making it one of the most valuable healthcare stocks today. But can the Danish company's valuation continue to rise, and can this be a stock that helps you retire a millionaire?Novo Nordisk is a leading company when it comes to diabetes and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs, which are effective in reducing a person's appetite. Wegovy and Ozempic are both examples of these drugs.Novo Nordisk's market share in the GLP-1 drug market stands at over 54%, according to the company's recent earnings report. While it may not be able to maintain that level of market share as more competitors enter the space, its early dominance can give it an advantage by resonating with customers at these early growth stages and creating a strong brand presence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.