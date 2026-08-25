NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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25.08.2026 14:40:23
Could Nvidia Be the Cheapest Way to Own the AI Boom Right Now? Here's What You Need to Know Before Earnings
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become the most dominant and profitable company in AI infrastructure, and it's not even close. It's also been one of the worst-performing chip stocks so far in 2026, despite posting incredible business results. While the PHLX Semiconductor Index has gained more than 60% so far this year, Nvidia is up by roughly 12% year-to-date as of this writing.That's a big performance gap. Let's take a step back to look at why Nvidia has been such an underperformer in 2026, the important valuation metrics to know, and whether Nvidia is a cheap stock -- or cheap for a reason.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|07:08
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:58
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|07:08
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:58
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|07:08
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:58
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|188,50
|4,68%