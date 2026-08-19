Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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19.08.2026 19:49:03
Could Nvidia Be the Next Big Tech Stock to Join Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?
Apple and Alphabet are two of the largest holdings within Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB)'s portfolio. Those tech giants are also among the most valuable stocks in the world, with market caps in excess of $4 trillion. Historically, under former CEO Warren Buffett, Berkshire hasn't been all that big on tech stocks, but that appears to be changing. Apple has been a big exception, largely because of the success of its iPhones, and it has effectively become a massive consumer brand. Consumer goods stocks are investments that certainly aren't foreign to Buffett or Berkshire's portfolio. Greg Abel has taken over as CEO of Berkshire, and while Buffett claims to have initiated the recent position in Alphabet, Abel has added to it. And it begs the question of whether another top tech giant might end up in Berkshire's portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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