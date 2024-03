Could Nvidia Deliver Another 5X Gain by 2030? Here's Why It's Not Out of the Question.

No stock is more magnificent right now than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). That's a subjective statement, of course, but it's one based on objective reality.Name any big company. There's a better chance than not that it has artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives underway. And if so, it's a near certainty that the company is using Nvidia 's graphics processing units (GPUs).I'd argue that Nvidia is the most important business in the world -- at least for now. Its stock performance backs me up. The share price has skyrocketed over 400% in less than three years and is up by a multiple of more than 20 over the last five years. That's indisputably magnificent.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel