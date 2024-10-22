|
22.10.2024 13:09:00
Could Nvidia Generate $2 Trillion in Revenue Between Now and 2030? Here's What Wall Street Thinks.
The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the darling of the stock market for several years now. The stock is up more than 2,800% over the last five years and roughly 190% this year. As the main picks-and-shovels play for AI, which many believe can disrupt almost all parts of the economy, it's easy to see why investors are so enthusiastic about the stock.In fiscal years 2023 and 2024, Nvidia generated total revenue of nearly $27 billion and $61 billion, respectively, which equates to 126% growth. Can Nvidia keep building on this momentum and potentially generate trillions of dollars of revenue between now and 2030? Here's what Wall Street thinks.Nvidia is a little different from most public companies in that its fiscal year runs from February to January of the following year, so Nvidia is actually in its 2025 fiscal year right now. To answer our question, we can look at consensus estimates to see how much revenue analysts on Wall Street are forecasting for Nvidia for the remainder of fiscal 2025 and the following years up to fiscal 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
