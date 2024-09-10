10.09.2024 02:30:00

Could Nvidia Stock Double in the Next Year?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been on an unprecedented run for a company its size. In 2023, the stock rose nearly 240%. While 2024 hasn't been nearly as good, it has still been impressive, with Nvidia's stock rising around 108% so far. Investors have gotten a bit spoiled by Nvidia's performance over the past two years, and the status quo may lead some to think Nvidia could double again in the next year. Is this possible?Nvidia's rise has been directly tied to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) computing. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are instrumental in training AI models, as they can process multiple calculations in parallel. Nvidia's products are pretty much undisputed as the best choice in the space, so it naturally became the top pick for any company looking to build out its AI computing infrastructure. The key here is that these companies don't buy one or two GPUs; they connect thousands of these devices to create a machine that can quickly process incredible amounts of information.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

29.08.24 NVIDIA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 107,04 1,44% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zogen am Mittwoch überwiegend an.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen