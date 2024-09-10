|
10.09.2024 02:30:00
Could Nvidia Stock Double in the Next Year?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been on an unprecedented run for a company its size. In 2023, the stock rose nearly 240%. While 2024 hasn't been nearly as good, it has still been impressive, with Nvidia's stock rising around 108% so far. Investors have gotten a bit spoiled by Nvidia's performance over the past two years, and the status quo may lead some to think Nvidia could double again in the next year. Is this possible?Nvidia's rise has been directly tied to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) computing. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are instrumental in training AI models, as they can process multiple calculations in parallel. Nvidia's products are pretty much undisputed as the best choice in the space, so it naturally became the top pick for any company looking to build out its AI computing infrastructure. The key here is that these companies don't buy one or two GPUs; they connect thousands of these devices to create a machine that can quickly process incredible amounts of information.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.09.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite legt am Mittwochmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|107,04
|1,44%