|
25.07.2023 11:00:00
Could Nvidia Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Over the past ten years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock skyrocketed 13,120%. That gain would have turned a $10,000 investment into more than $1.3 million. The same investment in an S&P 500 index fund would only have grown to $27,000.Nvidia's stock caught fire as its sales of gaming and data center GPUs soared. Between fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2023 (which ended this January), its revenue rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% from $4.28 billion to $26.97 billion as its adjusted net income grew at a CAGR of 28% from $728 million to $8.37 billion.In the past 12 months alone, Nvidia's stock surged roughly 210% as the expansion of the AI market fueled more purchases of its high-end data center GPUs to process machine learning and AI tasks. Most of the top generative AI platforms, including OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E, are currently powered by Nvidia's GPUs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!