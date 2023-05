Could Occidental Petroleum Really Become the Next ExxonMobil?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is a global oil and gas industry behemoth. It's a leading hydrocarbon producer. It also boasts a globally integrated business, enabling it to maximize the value of the hydrocarbons it produces. Meanwhile, Exxon has an emerging low-carbon business.Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares many of those same features, albeit on a smaller scale. However, the company has grand growth ambitions – it beat out oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) to acquire Anadarko Petroleum in 2019. Here's a look at whether it could eventually become a mega-cap oil stock like Exxon.ExxonMobil is currently the largest U.S. oil company by market cap: