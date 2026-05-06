Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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07.05.2026 01:30:00
Could Opendoor Stock Hit $10 in 2026?
"Meme mania" may have continued to fade for GameStop and AMC Entertainment during 2025, but for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN), it was arguably its first time benefiting from the investing phenomenon.The real estate iBuyer's shares zoomed from under $1 to as high as $10.87. Since then, this speculative growth stock has given back a significant portion of those gains. Trading for just over $5 per share today, at first glance, it may seem as though returning to $10 per share is well within reach.However, I wouldn't jump to that conclusion. Besides the fact that a key reason behind last fall's rally is unlikely to repeat itself, other factors may limit Opendoor's ability to reach double-digit prices by year-end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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