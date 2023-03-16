|
16.03.2023 11:30:00
Could Palantir Be the Best AI Stock?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has flooded the investment headlines recently, and for a good reason: AI can transform how businesses operate and consumers gather information. With AI, it's possible to create a custom advertisement for everyone or crunch mountains of data to determine a trend.One of the companies with AI at the backbone of their offering is Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). Palantir is an AI-driven platform that processes data and gives its users insight into their current situation. In addition to its strong AI offering, it's also quickly growing and becoming profitable. As mentioned above, Palantir's offering is simple: data in, actions out. Of course, there is a lot that goes on between those two phases, but Palantir's platform is adaptable to solving problems in supply chains, hospital operations, auto racing, and energy use. Furthermore, Palantir's platform displays these insights in an easy-to-understand dashboard, so it doesn't take a data scientist to interpret what's happening.Continue reading
