:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
05.02.2026 09:02:00
Could Palantir Be the Best Way to Play Government AI Spending This Year?
There's no denying that artificial intelligence (AI) was all the buzz over the past couple of years, and 2026 is shaping up to be another AI-dominated year. It isn't just Wall Street and Main Street that have the AI bug.Just last month, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), which President Trump rebranded the "Department of War," released its outline for rapid AI deployment, dubbed the AI Acceleration Strategy, with the ultimate goal of making the U.S. military an "AI-first" warfighting force. One of the key tenets of this approach is "rewarding AI-first reconceptions of legacy approaches," according to the memo. As one of the leading providers of AI systems to the U.S. government, Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) may well be the best way to play AI spending in 2026. Read on to find out why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
