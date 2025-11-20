:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 09:22:00

Could Palantir Be the Next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Hit a Trillion-Dollar Valuation?

Right now, there are 10 public companies with a market capitalization of $1 trillion or more. In order from largest to smallest, the trillion-dollar club includes the following companies:Outside of this list, the next largest technology companies include Oracle, Netflix, and Chinese conglomerate, Tencent.If you're wondering which artificial intelligence (AI) company will be next to reach the trillion-dollar milestone, however, data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stands out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten