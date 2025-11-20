:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.11.2025 09:22:00
Could Palantir Be the Next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Hit a Trillion-Dollar Valuation?
Right now, there are 10 public companies with a market capitalization of $1 trillion or more. In order from largest to smallest, the trillion-dollar club includes the following companies:Outside of this list, the next largest technology companies include Oracle, Netflix, and Chinese conglomerate, Tencent.If you're wondering which artificial intelligence (AI) company will be next to reach the trillion-dollar milestone, however, data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stands out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
