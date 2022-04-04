|
04.04.2022 12:07:00
Could Peloton Boost Its Profitability With This Smart Strategy?
In its most recent fiscal quarter (ended Dec. 31), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) was able to increase revenue 6% year over year to over $1.1 billion, but it posted a net loss of $439 million. And over the last three fiscal quarters, the connected-fitness business lost more than $1.1 billion. It's no wonder that shares have cratered 77% in the past 12 months. Saying that this consumer discretionary stock is going through hard times is an understatement. Demand for Peloton's high-priced equipment hasn't been as strong as management had hoped as economies reopened following lockdown measures during the pandemic. And actually making a profit, which should be the ultimate goal of any enterprise, seems unattainable anytime soon. There is a possible strategy that might increase the chances that Peloton becomes profitable. Read on to find out more. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
