|
03.02.2022 14:10:00
Could PepsiCo Stock Fizzle Out?
When the broader stock market falls, some investors get scared and flock to safe names -- those that have been around, standing the test of time. One of those safe names is snack and beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). The company sells some of the most popular food and drink brands in the world. It's a cash generator and the company has paid and raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years.This article isn't here to make the case that PepsiCo is a bad company or a horrible investment. But it does seem that the stock has become quite popular, pushing the share price to all-time highs. Before following the crowd into PepsiCo, consider these three reasons why the stock could be a disappointment at the moment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.