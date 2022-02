Could PepsiCo Stock Fizzle Out?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When the broader stock market falls, some investors get scared and flock to safe names -- those that have been around, standing the test of time. One of those safe names is snack and beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). The company sells some of the most popular food and drink brands in the world. It's a cash generator and the company has paid and raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years.This article isn't here to make the case that PepsiCo is a bad company or a horrible investment. But it does seem that the stock has become quite popular, pushing the share price to all-time highs. Before following the crowd into PepsiCo, consider these three reasons why the stock could be a disappointment at the moment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading