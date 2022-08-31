|
31.08.2022 12:00:00
Could Pfizer Beat Moderna in This New Billion-Dollar Market?
When you think of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) these days, you probably think of the coronavirus vaccine. These companies were first to market -- and have generated billions in revenue. That revenue is far from over. Pfizer and Moderna both predict billion-dollar vaccine sales this year. And they are set to introduce strain-specific boosters that may lead to recurrent revenue well into the future.But Pfizer and Moderna aren't only competing in the world of coronavirus vaccines. In fact, the two are developing vaccine candidates for another potentially billion-dollar market. They're tackling respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). And Pfizer has just taken a major step forward. Is the big pharma company set to beat biotech Moderna? Let's find out.First, a bit about RSV. It's a common respiratory virus that usually isn't harmful to adults and older children. Symptoms may be a lot like those of the common cold. But RSV can be very serious for infants, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. It may lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia.Continue reading
