|
20.07.2024 16:00:00
Could Pfizer Become a Top Weight Loss Drug Stock? Don't Count on It.
On July 11, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) made an announcement that came as a bit of a surprise to biopharma industry experts and Wall Street analysts alike. It's planning on advancing one of its early-stage weight loss programs into mid-stage trials. In due time, the move could make it a direct competitor to the weight loss market's tycoons, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.Alas, shareholders are more likely to be left wanting than they are to experience a significant gain from the company's move. Here's why the odds aren't in Pfizer's favor, and what it means for investors.It makes sense why Pfizer wants to compete in the market for weight loss therapies. There's more than one credible estimate calling for the size of the anti-obesity drugs market to surpass $100 billion in annual sales by 2030. And with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk gobbling up market share today, the later a new player shows up to the scene, the higher the probability that they'll need to wage a costly fight against the incumbents to stake out territory of their own.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|12.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|27,29
|-1,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.