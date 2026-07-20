Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
20.07.2026 09:15:00
Could Pfizer Ultimately Be the Biggest Winner in the $100 Billion Weight-Loss Market?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has not performed well in recent years, as demand for its coronavirus products has plummeted. Meanwhile, several of the company's newer launches haven't made much of an impact on its financial results, while it is racing toward an important patent cliff -- that of Eliquis, an anticoagulant and one of its best-selling drugs -- by the end of the decade. However, management has a plan to turn things around. Pfizer has a deep pipeline that could help it rejuvenate its lineup. One area the company hopes to dominate is the weight management drug market, which is growing rapidly and could exceed $100 billion in sales by the next decade. Could Pfizer become the leader in this niche?Image source: The Motley Fool.Pfizer had to discontinue the development of some of its internally developed anti-obesity products due to safety concerns. But it beefed up its pipeline thanks to an acquisition. In November, the pharmaceutical leader bought Metsera, a biotech with several promising weight-loss candidates, for $7 billion in cash (excluding potential additional milestone payments). Pfizer inherited Metsera's lead weight-loss asset, MET-097i, a GLP-1 medicine that appears highly promising.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.
|10.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.07.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.06.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.06.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.07.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.06.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.06.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.06.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.05.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.05.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.05.26
|Pfizer Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.07.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.06.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|21,93
|-0,14%