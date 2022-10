Could Plunging Car Sales Spell Trouble for This Warren Buffett Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

People aren't spending like they used to. Stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates are changing how people spend their money.CarMax's (NYSE: KMX) latest earnings show how much people felt pressure from inflation when it missed earnings estimates and issued a warning to investors. Vehicle affordability and low consumer confidence weighed on the company's earnings, and its stock plummeted nearly 25% following its earnings call on Sept. 29. Others in the auto industry also saw their stock prices fall as investors readjusted expectations for slower vehicle sales.Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is one of the largest full-service automotive lenders in the U.S. and is a stock that Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett keeps piling into during this bear market. Ally investors may wonder if CarMax's disappointing earnings spell trouble for the lender. Here's what you need to know.Continue reading