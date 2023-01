Could Price Cuts Actually Be a Genius Move for Tesla?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price has bounced back somewhat from its recent lows, but was recently battered after the automaker cut prices of its most popular models, the Model Y and Model 3.It started late last year, with the carmaker offering $7,500 incentives to Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV purchasers in a move to lower inventory. The company then took things a step further by giving buyers of any Tesla delivered in the final three days of 2022 three months of the Full Self-Driving option for free.In China, an incentive of as much as 10,000 Chinese yuan was extended, and for the second time in less than three months, prices were cut by as much as 13.5%. Continue reading