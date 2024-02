Could Qualcomm Become the Next Nvidia?

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock price skyrocketed 1,750% over the past five years, turning it into the world's most valuable chipmaker, with a market cap of $1.8 trillion. That historic rally -- which was driven by soaring sales of data center GPUs for processing artificial intelligence (AI) tasks -- left Nvidia's semiconductor rivals in the dust.One of those rivals was Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), which was more valuable than Nvidia nearly five years ago. Back in May 2019, Qualcomm had a market cap of $104 billion, while Nvidia was worth $103 billion. But today, Qualcomm is only worth $174 billion, making it less than a 10th as valuable as Nvidia.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel