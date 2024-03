Could R2 Make Rivian Profitable in 2026?

Electric car stocks took a beating on March 14 after reports surfaced that Fisker may be closer to preparing for bankruptcy. The news came less than a week after Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) unveiled its next-generation R2 electric vehicle (EV), as well as its R3 and R3X.The sell-off has intensified since then. As of market close on March 22, Tesla, Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian were all down between 31% and 54% year to date.Fisker's financial woes are a painful reminder that an EV company's success ultimately comes down to its financials. Good products can drive sales, but not always profits if the business model isn't sound.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel