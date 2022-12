Could Real Estate Sales Save Six Flags Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The year is almost over, and investors will finally see the end of one of the most challenging bear markets in recent memory. Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX), down 48% year to date, won't emerge unscathed. Shareholders are worried about the company's massive debt load and constrained liquidity. But some think a real estate spinoff could put these problems in the rearview mirror. With that said, here's a closer look at what investors might expect from Six Flags' stock heading into 2023. Six Flags operates a portfolio of 27 parks across North America. It faced substantial challenges at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic because movement restrictions and park closures hindered operations. While business is back to normal, the company is still in a difficult spot.Continue reading