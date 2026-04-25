Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
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25.04.2026 17:30:00
Could Realty Income Help Turn $100,000 Into a Millionaire‑Level Retirement by 2036?
Realty Income (NYSE: O) has been a very enriching investment over the years. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has delivered an annualized total return of 13.3% to its investors since its public market listing in 1994. That has outperformed the S&P 500's 11.1% annualized total return during that period. The REIT's strong return -- driven in part by its high-yielding monthly dividend -- makes it a great real estate investment. Here's a look at whether investing $100,000 into the REIT right now -- likely less than what it would take to buy a rental property -- can provide a millionaire-level retirement a decade from now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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