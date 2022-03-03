|
03.03.2022 15:01:00
Could Realty Income Hit $100 in 2022?
It's one of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) on the market today and pays a monthly, high-yield dividend. It also operates in a sector poised for a serious rebound in the months ahead. So perhaps retail-focused Realty Income (NYSE: O), currently priced at slightly over $66 per share, can hit $100 before the end of this year.That might be a tall order, though. In its now nearly 30-year history as a publicly traded entity, the REIT's all-time high stock price was just shy of $80 per share. Here's my take on whether it stands a chance of crossing that vaunted $100 level by the time the coming New Year's Eve rolls around.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!