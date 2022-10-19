|
Could Redfin Be a 100x Stock for Patient Investors?
To say that Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) has been an underperformer doesn't really do the situation justice. The real estate disruptor has fallen by about 95% from the highs to an all-time low. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP® discusses why he owns shares of Redfin and what he's watching going forward.*Stock prices in the video are as of Oct. 18, 2022 midday. The video was published on Oct. 18, 2022.Continue reading
