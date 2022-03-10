|
10.03.2022 21:45:03
Could Roblox Be Coming To PlayStation 5? New Job Posting Suggests 'Yes'
One of the most popular games on computers and mobile devices could see increasing engagement on consoles soon if a job posting leads to the expansion of the franchise.What Happened: A job posting from Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is picking up steam across technology sites as it could mean the hit game could soon be added to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles from Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY).Roblox is a free-to-play game that was launched in 2006 for the PC and was later added to mobile phones using the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS store and Google Play store from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) in 2012 and 2014, respectively.The game is also playable on the Xbox One console from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). It was added in 2015. To date, the game has remained absent from Nintendo and Sony consoles. A ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!