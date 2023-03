Could Roku Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite the massive pullback it experienced last year, streaming specialist Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has comfortably beaten the market since its late 2017 IPO. However, the company is facing several issues, some of which could hinder its long-term prospects. At the same time, there are still opportunities for grabs in the streaming market, so Roku could still have a runway for growth.But could it help investors become millionaires by, say, retirement? Let's look more closely at the company to answer that question. Continue reading