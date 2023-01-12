Could Roku's Bold Announcement Turn Out to Be a Genius Move?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The biggest innovations and the most brilliant outcomes of the future often seem like trivial or even questionable decisions in the present. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), the video streaming specialist, announced recently that it is planning to sell Roku-branded TVs.While some analysts simply shrugged at the news, others have been critical. Roku's strategy may not prove to be a game changer for the company, but dismissing it prematurely is a mistake. If anything, it's a savvy move with compelling upside and limited downside. In 2002, Anthony Wood had a belief that a television could be so much more: What if viewers could watch what they want, when they want to, and from a location of their choice? And at the same time, what if marketers could unlock the value of digital advertising with greater precision? That vision led Wood to found Roku.Continue reading