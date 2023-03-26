Could Roth Accounts Be Your Ticket to a Tax-Free Retirement?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tax deadline is just around the corner, and whether you've finished yours up or you haven't even started, you've probably gotten a fresh reminder of how much you dislike this annual chore. You have to struggle with confusing questions, crunching numbers, and a lot of tedium just to get back money that should've been yours to begin with -- and that's the best-case scenario.It'd be nice to think you could put all this behind you when you retire. But that's not the case for most people. If you'd like to slash your retirement tax bills, you need to invest heavily in Roth accounts right now. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading