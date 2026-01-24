:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
24.01.2026 08:45:00
Could Royal Caribbean Be a Long-Term Wealth Builder for Patient Investors?
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), the world's second-largest cruise line, has been a fantastic investment over the years.In 2025, it beat the S&P 500 index, returning about 21% for the year, and over the past five years it has an annualized return of 30%. Taking an even longer view, it has an average annualized return of about 12.6% over the past 10 years, slightly below the 13.8% return of the large-cap benchmark, but still pretty solid numbers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
