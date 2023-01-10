|
10.01.2023 13:15:00
Could Salesforce be the Top Dow Performer in 2023?
In 2022, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) lost nearly half its value, making it one of the worst performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Index last year. However, if the stock was oversold, this year might see a strong rebound if the business stays intact.But in the wake of the recently delivered news that Salesforce is planning significant layoffs, some investors might worry that this rebound won't happen. So is Salesforce slated to have a better 2023, or will the new year bring more of the same for shareholders?Salesforce didn't wait long to enact significant changes in 2023. On Wednesday, it announced plans to lay off approximately 10% of its workforce. Based on the company's most recently reported employment figure of about 80,000, around 8,000 workers are slated to lose their jobs.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
