09.12.2023 13:00:00
Could Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) is a mid-cap stock that has the potential to be a big player in the gene therapy market -- at least, so the business and its investors hope. It has made for a volatile investment in recent years, but with a possible game-changing treatment in its portfolio, there may be a ton of upside for Sarepta in the long run.At the same time, however, the company continues to burn through excessive amounts of cash. Should investors take a chance on this growing biotech business, or is there too much risk here?The gene therapy market is growing significantly. This year, it's worth a fairly modest $8.7 billion. But it's also fast-growing, with analysts from Grand View Research projecting it to expand at a compounded annual growth rate of 19.2%; by the end of the decade, it should be worth nearly $30 billion. This highlights some great growth opportunities for Sarepta.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
