Could SentinelOne Become the Next Palo Alto Networks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) attracted a lot of attention when it went public two years ago. The cybersecurity company declared that its Singularity extended detection and response (XDR) offering could replace human analysts with automated AI algorithms, which were faster, more efficient, and less prone to make mistakes.Its explosive growth rates supported those bullish claims. Its revenue soared 120% in fiscal 2022 (which ended in Jan. 2022) and jumped another 106% to $422 million in fiscal 2023. Its total number of customers expanded by 70% in fiscal 2022 and climbed 50% to exceed 10,000 the following year, all while its dollar -based net revenue retention rate -- which gauges its year-over-year growth per existing customer -- stayed near 130%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading