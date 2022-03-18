|
18.03.2022 11:22:00
Could ServiceNow Become a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2040?
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has grown at a remarkable rate since its initial public offering a decade ago. The digital workflow service provider's annual revenue surged from $244 million in 2012 to $5.9 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.5% ServiceNow went public on July 28, 2012, at $18 per share, which valued the company at about $2.2 billion. Today, the stock trades at about $560, giving ServiceNow a market capitalization of approximately $113 billion. A $1,000 investment in its IPO would be worth nearly $31,000 today.That makes the stock a massive multi-bagger, but could ServiceNow's stock continue to rally over the long term and boost its market cap past the $1 trillion mark by 2040?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!