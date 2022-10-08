Could Shopify Stock Be a Top Buying Opportuntity in This Bear Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Formerly one of the top pandemic-era stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has fallen from its pedestal. While its stock once traded for more than $150, it's only about $30 now. However, this isn't because the business it gained during 2020 and 2021 disappeared; it's because the growth and profitability it had disappeared.Still, Shopify isn't in a negative growth state, and at its current levels it may be significantly oversold. As a result, I think Shopify has plenty of potential for investors, although it may be years before it can reclaim its all-time high.Shopify's drop was caused by its evaporating growth and profitability. Shopify's software provides the e-commerce infrastructure necessary to operate a business, including a website, payment processing, and inventory management. In the early stages of the pandemic, Shopify saw a rush of new customers as businesses scrambled to establish an online presence. However, over the next two years, Shopify saturated its market, leaving very few potential customers, at least for its core product.Continue reading